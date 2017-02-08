Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fundraiser Louise Heath hosted a spectacular charity ball at Chester Racecourse on Saturday (February 4) in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

She raised £3,340 for the charity over the course of the sell-out event which featured a gourmet three course meal, auction and entertainment.

“It was a fantastic night – it went so fast, it was over before I knew it,” Louise told the Chester Chronicle.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy it and I’ve had really good feedback. I think I’ve got the bug now, I will definitely be doing another one.”

Over the past few months Louise and her sister Amanda have been fundraising in memory of their mum.

Mary Heath sadly died from a rare form of lung cancer, aged 65, last year.

“She endured radiotherapy, chemotherapy and towards the end immunotherapy and she fought every step of the way,” Amanda said.

“When we found out that the end was in sight, that there was no silver bullet as my mum would call it, that is when my eyes were opened to the incredible work that Macmillan carry out.

“No one deserves to suffer after a fight like my mum put up and thanks to the work of Macmillan and the hospice nurses my mum’s last days were something to treasure.”

Macmillan Cancer Support not only helps with the medical needs of people affected by cancer but also looks at the social, emotional and practical impact cancer can have.

Amanda said: “They guided her, counselled her and made the transition from treatment to end of life care easier to accept then we ever could have thought.”

Amanda is running the London Marathon for her mum this year and is accepting donations at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/macmillanmarathonformary

“I will embrace every agonising step towards the finish line as it will not even be on a par with what my mum endured,” she said.