Horrid Henry author Francesca Simon gave an inspiring talk to pupils at The Queen’s School in Chester.

Promoting her latest book The Monstrous Child, Francesca talked to the Year 6, 7 and 8 girls about how she became an author, moving from writing for young children to a teenage audience and her passion for books.

She read two passages from her new book during the session before taking a variety of questions from the girls who asked about how she gets inspiration for her books, if she ever struggles to write, and if she uses personal experiences in her stories.

The author was impressed by the quality of questions and the girls were clearly inspired by her words and excited to get their copies of her new book signed before she left.

Head of lower school Rachel Cookson said: “The girls’ passion and love of books was clear from the amount of questions they had for Francesca, who was such an interesting speaker and someone the girls were fascinated to hear from. They all left the session with their heads buried in her new book!”