Two teachers at The Queen’s School are running three half marathons in just over a month to raise money to send students on a life-changing challenge to Peru.

This summer a group of Year 11 to 13 girls are travelling on a month-long expedition to Peru with Camps International in order to carry out work for the poorer communities in the country.

The students are currently working hard to fund their trip and teachers Gemma Glynn and Inma Ruiz wanted to help.

The pair successfully ran the Madrid Rock’n’Roll half marathon in warm weather last month and are now back in training for this month’s events, the Chester and Liverpool Rock’n’Roll half marathons on May 21 and 28.

Head of sport and fitness Gemma Glynn said: “Miss Ruiz and I really wanted to do something to help fund the girls’ amazing cause and we hope our hard work will result in a significant contribution to the trip. We know the Peru expedition will be a life-changing experience for the students and will also mean so much to the people they go over to help.”

The students need to raise £1500 by mid-June.

If you would like to sponsor Miss Glynn and Miss Ruiz to raise money for the students’ trip, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Queens-Peru-expedition.