The governors of The Queen’s School in Chester have announced the appointment of a new headmistress from January 2018.

Following a rigorous recruitment process, Lyndsay Hilton has now been appointed to the role.

Miss Hilton joins Queen’s from Exeter School in Devon, which was recently rated ‘Excellent’ in every category by ISI inspectors and where she currently oversees the highly successful academic and co-curricular programmes as assistant head.

After a successful career in the chemical industry, she moved into teaching in 2004 and has worked previously in leadership roles within the state and independent sectors.

Her appointment follows the announcement that current headmistress Sarah Clark will move to take up the role of headmistress of the North London Collegiate School in January 2018.

Miss Hilton said: “As someone who has always been passionate about the education of girls, I am delighted and honoured to be named as the new headmistress of this outstanding school.

“I believe that girls should always aim high; they should be inspired, supported and challenged to think and work independently so that they may take their life in whichever direction they choose.

“I know that these are also the values of The Queen’s School and I am excited to be leading the school’s future, working closely with staff, pupils and parents to build on its current success.”

As well as being a regular open water swimmer and climber, Miss Hilton is also a keen adventurer and has previously been selected to take part in a scientific research expedition to Antarctica with the Fuchs Foundation.

She will join the school as Mrs Hilton-Lang following her wedding in the summer.

Chair of governors Marion Ardron said: “Lyndsay Hilton was the outstanding candidate and we are delighted to appoint her as our next headmistress.

“We were looking for someone who has a rare mix of qualities, skills and experience - and in Lyndsay we have found it.

“Sarah Clark has been an excellent headmistress and has developed the school into a modern, dynamic learning environment for able girls to thrive and develop. We look forward to working with Lyndsay to build on this legacy.”