Volunteers from The Oaks School in Sierra Leone have visited a Chester school which raised thousands with a sponsored week of creativity.

In the summer term girls at The Queen’s Lower School on Liverpool Road raised £3,504 for their partner school by holding a sponsored musicathon and other events as part of their Q-Create week.

The Oaks School, which opened ten years ago in Bo Town, Sierra Leone, teaches 380 children from the local area aged six-18. They rely on fundraising to pay teachers and develop the school’s facilities.

The sponsored non-stop musicathon began with the big sing led by a vocal expert and included soloists, duets and ensemble performances from the girls as well as African drumming sessions in the sunshine.

The day of music ended with a recital for parents in the evening.

Laurel Parkinson and Nic Phipps from The Oaks Charity were welcomed to the school to receive the cheque from head of lower school Rachel Cookson.

Mrs Cookson said: “Education is absolutely life-changing and especially so for those children in Sierra Leone who benefit from this school and its dedicated team of teachers.

“We were delighted to welcome Laurel and Nic and for them to see the girls who worked so hard to raise this money. I would also like to thank our lower school families for their generosity.”