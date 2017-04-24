Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You could be barred from two pubs in Chester if you're caught using bad language.

All watering holes run by independent brewery Samuel Smith introduced a 'zero tolerance' policy to swearing last week.

So if you're heard uttering profanities in the Boot Inn on Eastgate Row or The Falcon on Lower Bridge Street, you could find yourself out on your ear.

The ban instructs pub manager to refuse to serve potty-mouthed customers, our sister title the GazetteLive revealed.

It reports that signs make the terms of the new policy clear to customers, asking that customers 'kindly respect' it.

For clarification, some of the pubs have also displayed a memo which was sent to 'all pub managers' from area manager, and Samuel Smith’s Old Brewery owner, Humphrey Smith.

Dated April 12 this year, the full policy says: “Please note that with immediate effect, the company is introducing a zero tolerance policy against swearing in all of its pubs.

“As manager(s) of our pubs, you are responsible for ensuring that they are run in a proper and orderly manner and this includes preventing the use of bad language.

“If customers, and staff alike, swear on the premises then you must ask them to refrain from using bad language.

“If, after asking a customer and/or member(s) of staff to refrain from using bad language they continue to do so, then you have the authority to take reasonable steps to ensure that they comply with the policy i.e. you must refuse to serve them.”

Samuel Smith’s, which operates in the region of 200 pubs, is known for its traditional approach to the running of its pubs.

A section on the brewery’s website quotes George Orwell’s vision of a perfect pub from his 1945 essay “The Moon under Water” and adds that “Samuel Smith’s pubs accord with his ideal in several ways”.

It says: “The architecture and fittings must be uncompromisingly Victorian.

“Games, such as darts, are only played in the public bar so that in other bars you can walk about without the worry of flying darts.

“The pub is quiet enough to talk, with the house possessing neither a radio nor a piano (we do not have music or TVs in our pubs).

“The barmaids know the customers by name and take an interest in everyone.

“A creamy sort of draught stout.

“In winter there is generally a good fire burning in at least two of the bars.”