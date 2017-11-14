Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A much-loved Chester pub that closed after it was devastated by fire seven months ago has finally re-opened its doors.

Regulars of The Rake and Pikel in Huntington were devastated when the pub was gutted by flames in the early hours of Saturday, April 29, and it has remained shut ever since – until last Friday, when it re-opened under new management after a refurbishment.

Manager Jade Bishop has moved to the area from Stoke-on-Trent where she previously managed a sports bar. She said she’s ‘excited’ to take on the new challenge.

The pub has been re-decorated to make it more modern and there is a new menu offering traditional pub classics including burgers, pies, sandwiches and sharing platters.

Knowing very little about the area and the pub’s locals, Jade is planning to put a suggestion box on the bar for regulars to write down what they want to see at the pub.

“I have changed the opening hours – we now open at 12pm every day, and a weekly pub quiz, as well as a brand new menu,” said Jade who lives above the pub. “I’ve come from managing a sports bar so I want to know what the people in the community want, that’s what the suggestion box is for.”

The Rake and Pikel also have a new Facebook page where they encourage customers to leave food reviews.