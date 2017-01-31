Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s something every hung-over person has wished for – a Sunday roast delivered straight to their door.

Now a Chester pub is offering that very service in conjunction with Deliveroo and it’s going down a treat.

Business partners Neil Gorman and Pete Last, who own The Bouverie, mused that take-away Sunday dinners might prove popular with their student clientele but it turns out the home-made offer has broader appeal.

Who can resist the taste-bud temptation of roast beef, half a roast chicken or the vegetarian alternative of vegetable tartlet with all the trimmings?

Neil explained: “I’m from Birmingham and Pete is from London – it’s something that’s quite common where we’re from – and things tend to start in the bigger cities. We thought well let’s have a go.”

The Bouverie already prided itself on the quality of its roast lunch with meat from a local butcher and vegetables from a supplier in Deeside.

Neil continued: “We have always pushed the Sunday roast, especially given the area we are in with all the students who are away from home and want a cooked Sunday dinner. There’s loads of other businesses out there that do burgers, kebabs, curries, Chinese but a traditional Sunday lunch wasn’t available.

“It works incredibly well for us. Over the summer when it’s sunny and warm we don’t get many Deliveroo orders because people don’t mind leaving the house and the chefs are busy.

“But then on a weekend like last weekend where it was cold and rainy and really grim and horrible, the chefs aren’t doing that much inside but they’re sending stuff out all the time.”

Because Deliveroo takes its cut, the cost is £11.95 for a Sunday dinner delivered to the door or £20 for two – compared with £9.95 for one or £17 for two in the pub. And now The Bouverie’s full menu is available through the Deliveroo website.

Regulars can also ring the pub directly and arrange to collect their Sunday dinners for the same price as eating in.

Neil says deliveries can arrive as quickly as within 20 minutes of ordering. The Sunday roast comes in special packaging from which the meal can be eaten for any diners seeking to avoid washing up – with a section for the meat, veg and gravy and another for the roasties, Yorkshire pudding and honey parsnips.

The meal should arrive piping hot as the delivery boxes used by Deliveroo cyclists and motorcyclists are triple insulated.

Orders are now coming in from outside the pub’s immediate catchment area including Blacon, Newtown and Saltney.

“It does remarkably well,“ said Neil. “You can cook two dinners at home for £20 but not by much by the time you’ve bought a few different veg and you’ve bought the meat and it’s the convenience of it and can you cook it as well as our guy who’s being doing it for 15-20 years?

“Are your Yorkshire puddings going to be the Aunt Bessie’s frozen ones rather than ones he’s whisked up and made? Of all meals, the theatre of Sunday dinner is the big thing. It’s having honey parsnips, it’s having red cabbage, it’s having the carrot and swede mash.”