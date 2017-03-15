Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sisters were brewing it for themselves at a special event at a Chester pub on International Women’s Day.

Brewhouse and Kitchen on Love Street marked the annual occasion to commemorate the movement for women’s rights by hosting a complimentary and all-female brewing experience.

The group of women invited included charity leaders and beer bloggers who brewed a Unite Local beer which will be available on draught in two weeks’ time and a donation from each pint sold will go towards breast cancer research charities.

A spokeswoman for Brewhouse and Kitchen explained: “On a day where women, feminism and female diversity is celebrated worldwide, Brewhouse and Kitchen hosted an alternative event to bring together each of its local communities, enabling guests to bond over beer and brewing.

“The day started with breakfast before moving on to an introduction to the recipe and starting the brewing process.

“With lunch and beer tastings included throughout the day, participants experienced each step of the method involved in brewing beer.”

Brewhouse and Kitchen offers experience packages which give guests a hands-on introduction to brewing.

For more information, call 01244 404990 or email chester@brewhouseandkitchen.com.