Lord Voldemort has been spotted drinking bitter in a city centre pub where chillingly he signed a beer mat with the ‘Killing Curse’.

He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named was in The Brewery Tap on New Year’s Day where he chatted wiith locals and appeared to be ‘very nice’ despite his reputation as the Dark Lord.

However, Lord Voldemort did sign a beer mat to ‘Freya’ complete with the phrase ’Avada Kedavra’, which keen Harry Potter fans will recognise as the ‘Killing Curse’ – one of the most powerful and sinister spells known to wizardkind.

In fact, Lord Voldemort is also known as world famous film star Ralph Fiennes, who is the step-brother of Chester archaeologist Mike Emery.

Mike, who lives in the city centre, celebrates his birthday on New Year’s Eve and Ralph often visits him around that time depending on his busy filming schedule.

Mike, who turned 64 on Saturday, explained: “He came up to celebrate with me as he does every two or three years depending on what he’s doing. We went for a meal and a drink in The Brewery Tap and a few people recognised him. It was fairly quiet as we went for an early lunch.”

And Ralph was only too happy to oblige when Mike asked him to sign a beer mat, as Lord Voldemort, for the young daughter of a friend.

During a previous visit, Ralph agreed to meet Mike for a birthday lunch at The Grosvenor Arms in Pulford but turned up before his brother who had booked the table. The Hollywood star, who is also well known for his roles in Schindler’s List and The English Patient, was politely told the restaurant was full and was about to be turned away. However, everything was sorted out once Mike arrived.

As a child, Mike was adopted by the Fiennes family whose step siblings include famous film star brothers Ralph and Joseph Fiennes but also filmmaker Sophie Fiennes, director Martha Fiennes, conservationist Jacob Fiennes and LA-based record producer Magnus Fiennes.

Mike is currently working on an archaeological project at Shocklach and Tushingham which is in the research stage. He was previously director of a dig at Poulton that spans 9,000 years of human activity – a site which Ralph helped finance – and believes the new project could have similar potential.