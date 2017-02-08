Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Community groups and arts, sports and heritage projects in Chester enjoyed a vital boost thanks to the 18 National Lottery grants awarded last year.

New figures show that more than £314,000 of Lottery funding was given out in the city during 2016.

Chester Zoo was one of the lucky organisations to benefit, receiving £70,000 for its Wildlife Champions project.

While Churches Together in Cheshire was awarded a cash injection of £22,385 for a mental health support initiative for the farming community.

Chester and District Federation for the Blind was the grateful recipient of £10,000 to install a new roof on its premises.

These projects, and any others that have ever received National Lottery funding, have the possibility of gaining nationwide acclaim by entering The National Lottery Awards 2017 – the annual search for the UK’s favourite Lottery-funded projects.

Winners will receive a £3,000 cash prize and recognition at a glittering ceremony broadcast on BBC One later this year.

Last year, the Lion Salt Works Museum was voted Best Heritage project at the awards.

Cllr Louise Gittins, cabinet member for communities and wellbeing at Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “Winning one of the UK’s top heritage awards was a game-changer for the Lion Salt Works Museum.

"The publicity the win attracted put the museum firmly on the national map as a place worth making a special visit to see.

"In turn, this led to a rise in visitor numbers and awareness of the uniqueness of the site.

"But very importantly, the win also generated a huge amount of regional pride because the museum, which tells the story of salt, represents Cheshire’s landscape, history and people.”

The National Lottery Awards cover seven categories – sport, heritage, arts, environment, health, education and voluntary or charity – to reflect the range of funding that the Lottery gives out.

There is also a Special Achievement Award to recognise the outstanding contribution made by an individual to improving the lives of others.

If you would like to nominate your favourite project, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or call 0207 293 3329 to find out more and to enter.

Entries must be received by midnight on April 7.