Two Chester primary school girls have shown amazing community spirit as well as a big heart by taking to their bikes to raise money for a charity which has come to mean a lot to them.

Elise Holly and Heulwen Jones, both nine-years-old, attend Mill View Primary School in Upton and decided to raise money for the Guide Dogs for the Blind charity by staging a sponsored bike ride.

They wanted to do the ride because Elise’s mum Jo is a vet at Vets4Pets in Brook Lane and this has allowed Elise to meet some of the guide dogs that come into the practice for treatment.

Practice manager at Vets4Pets, Richard Holly, said: “She was inspired to raise money for these wonderful dogs.”

(Photo: UGC)

“They came up with the idea themselves and were in charge of planning it and raising the money from people.

“They cycled 15 miles in a loop along the Greenway and River Dee, having been waved off by some guide dog owners and their dogs outside the Vets4Pets practice and have raised £400 for the charity.

“We were so proud of the girls for coming up with the idea and being so proactive in seeing it through.”

The girls themselves said: “It was a long ride but it’s definitely worth it to raise money for the guide dogs.”