Hundreds of people are expected to attend this year's Chester Pride which takes place in the city centre on Saturday (August 19).
As usual, the spectacular parade will kick off proceedings, and a number of roads in the city centre will be closed to accommodate it.
The following roads will be closed from 11.30am for a maximum of one and a half hours:
- Castle Street (From Lower Bridge Street to Grosvenor Roundabout)
- Lower Bridge Street (From Duke Street to Pepper Street)
- Bridge Street (From Pepper Street to Watergate Street)
- Watergate Street (From Bridge Street to Nicholas Street)
- Northgate Street (From Princess Street to Eastgate Street)
- St Werburgh Street (From Northgate Street to Eastgate Street)
- Eastgate Street (From Foregate Street to Northgate Street)
- Foregate Street (From Eastgate Street to St John Street)
- St John Street (From Foregate Street to Little St John Street)