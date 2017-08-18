Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people are expected to attend this year's Chester Pride which takes place in the city centre on Saturday (August 19).

As usual, the spectacular parade will kick off proceedings, and a number of roads in the city centre will be closed to accommodate it.

The following roads will be closed from 11.30am for a maximum of one and a half hours: