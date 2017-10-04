Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Postal workers in Chester could join colleagues across the country in striking this Christmas after Royal Mail workers voted in favour of industrial action in a row over pay and pensions.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said on Tuesday (October 4) 73.7% of its 110,000 members cast their votes, with 89% backing a strike.

It is the first major vote since the introduction of the Trade Union Act, which requires strike votes to have a 50% turnout.

The CWU postal executive will meet later this week to determine any potential strike dates but the Christmas period is believed to be in their sights.

A workplace meeting recently took place outside the Station Road delivery office in Chester as part of the ongoing dispute.

Feelings are running high among postal workers who claim Royal Mail views part-time, temporary and insecure employment practices as the model for the future.

The CWU says postal workers’ pay has been frozen and pensions slashed.

And postal workers say resources are stretched to breaking point and delivery rounds just keep getting longer and later.

Siôn Harris, CWU area representative for North Wales and Marches branch, said: “Over the last 18 months, the CWU have been pushing for what we’ve dubbed the four pillars of security.

“The first pillar of security is dignity in retirement, that gives an affordable pension to everybody. The second pillar is the drive for a 35-hour gross working week and an above inflation pay rise. The third pillar of security is the redesign of the pipeline (Royal Mail’s plan for growth) and the fourth pillar of security is the extension of our legally binding national agreement.

“This is the gist of what we’re after, only what the business can afford to give, currently Royal Mail have made approximately £700m profit this year. The union is only asking for a share for its members.”

Mr Harris said strike action was a last resort which he hopes can be avoided but warned of ‘quite grave’ consequences for workers, the business and customers if agreement can not be reached.

A Royal Mail spokesperson claimed the company had engaged with the CWU on the core principles of its ‘four pillars’.

He added: “We believe there are no grounds for industrial action. We remain committed to reaching a negotiated agreement with the CWU on pay and pensions, and other issues we have been discussing. A ballot does not necessarily mean there will be industrial action.”