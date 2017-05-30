Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to an arson in Boughton .

Officers were called to a fire involving a disused fridge freezer in an alleyway at the rear of fast food restaurant Chic-o-land on the A51, Boughton, shortly after 1pm on Wednesday, May 17.

Police attended the scene, along with colleagues from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service who swiftly extinguished the blaze.

The fire is being treated as suspicious and a full investigation has been launched. As part of the inquiry, officers are keen to speak a man captured on CCTV in the area near where the incident occurred.

He is described as a white male with a bald head. He was wearing grey shorts, a dark hoodie style jacket and dark shoes.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 405, of 17/5/2017. Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.