Cheshire Police forced their way into a flat within a homeless shelter because a ‘wanted’ man was threatening to self-harm after barricading himself inside.

Police negotiators deployed to Richmond Court, Spital Walk, Boughton, in Chester but the male, a resident at the hostel, had refused to come out during the late night incident.

Officers were already seeking to arrest the man when the drama unfolded in the early hours of Sunday (February 26).

A Cheshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “In the interests of his safety officers undertook a rapid entry into the flat to effect the arrest ensuring no injuries were brought to him or the officers involved. A 25-year-old man is now safely in custody assisting us with the ongoing investigation.”

Cheshire Police have subsequently confirmed the man was charged with common assault and appeared in court this morning (Monday, February 27). He has been bailed until April 25.

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

A spokesperson for Foundation Enterprises NW, who run homeless services, including Richmond Court, on behalf of Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “During the incident one male barricaded himself in a room and threatened to harm himself.

"The male was removed from the building by the police who praised Foundation Enterprises staff for their teamwork and professionalism in bringing the incident to a satisfactory conclusion.”