Chester police are trying to trace the owner of a horse found wandering by a city hotel.

The city force tweeted this morning (Friday, April 28) that a loose horse had been found by the Holiday Inn at the Posthouse Roundabout in Chester.

"We are trying to find the owner," they tweeted.

Anyone who can help with any information is advised to call 101 quoting incident 144 28/04/17.