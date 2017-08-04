Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A victim required hospital treatment after an early hours attack in a residential area of Chester .

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault which happened about 3.30am on Saturday, July 29, in Vicars Cross .

The incident began after the 27-year-old male victim was approached by two men as he walked along Lancaster Drive.

Both men then launched an unprovoked attack on him before leaving the scene in a black car heading down Clarence Avenue towards Queens Road.

The victim was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with injuries including a laceration to his leg which required stitches but he has since been discharged. An unknown object is believed to have used during the assault but police say it was not a knife.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 117 of July 29. Details can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.