Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pole dancing group from Chester raised thousands of pounds for charity when members held a spectacular event showcasing their talents.

More than 20 performers, from professionals to people who pole dance to keep fit, wowed crowds at The Live Rooms with their strength and agility during the annual fundraiser.

Lisa ‘RosaLisa’ Williams, owner and head instructor at Apsara Dance, said the £4,552 collected from ticket and raffle sales will go directly to benefit young people in need.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the amount raised and really hope this can make a difference in their lives,” she told The Chronicle.

Lisa, an award winning pole dancer and exotic performer, set up Chester’s first dedicated pole studio in 2009.

She offers group and private pole lessons, exotic dance workshops, flexibility classes and competition training, to an ever growing group of men and women.

Member Helen Shanley from Chester said: “Pole isn’t just a fitness class that you go to once a week, it’s an obsession and a lifestyle.

“I’ve never met a warmer, more welcoming or selfless group of people.”

Tony’s Big Bottle Society

Sadly a personal tragedy struck Lisa in 2012 when she lost her younger brother Tony Williams to oesophageal cancer at the age of 16.

Tony’s untimely death led her to form a group to raise awareness of the disease and gather funds for established charities. She named it Tony’s Big Bottle Society.

Every year Lisa hosts a pole showcase for the society and in 2016 she focused her fundraising efforts on Youth Fed, a north west youth charity.

“My brother Tony was such a kind hearted, warm soul who would do anything to help others, so I thought it would be nice to raise funds for young people,” Lisa said.

“This is going towards a mentoring programme they run for young people who haven’t had the best start in life.”

Last year’s dazzling three hour show, Pole Allure, featured singers, dancers, a magic act and numerous breathtaking pole performances.

Helen said that it gave everyone who took part, including several beginners, an ‘enormous sense of pride and achievement’.

“Pole and Apsara Dance allow everyone of all shapes, sizes, weight and fitness level to achieve things they never thought possible.

“The woman and men of Apsara have this amazing ability to see the positive in everything and we have a huge sense of inclusion.

“We take pride in not only what we personally achieve but what those around us achieve too.”

The venue and costumes were all personally funded by the performers to ensure that every penny of the ticket sales went to the chosen charity.

More information on the dance group can be found here.