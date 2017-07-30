Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new music festival is coming to St Mary’s Creative Space in Chester next month.

Northern alternative music magazine Soundsphere will be hosting the free festival Sourdough on Saturday, August 5.

Festival goers are encouraged to bring their own alcohol along although there will be a pop-up bar on site along with a pop-up coffee shop and other stalls.

One of the headline acts is Alx Green​ who has recently recruited a full band - adding a punchy dynamic to his original modern folk music.

Alx’s music has retained its classic songwriter feel, despite his bold move to feature a full band. He has released several demo EPs and embarked on a successful three month European tour in 2015.

His first studio EP was released in 2016 and got to number two in the iTunes singer/songwriter pre-order charts. The tracks have also seen radio play on BBC Radio 2, BBC 6Music, BBC Radio Merseyside​ and BBC Introducing​.

Promising a stunning Chester debut, Phlux​ will be administering an infectious DJ set​ filled with lo-fi​ beats​, loops and audio samples.

Despite being armed with only a pocket-sized sampler, his eclectic mix is sure to resonate through the aged walls of the former church.

Brighton quartet Ezekiel Doo add their ​lo-fi garage rock to the line-up.

Entry is free with an advance ticket although donations are welcome. Doors will be open from 2-10pm. Visit https://www.facebook.com/LOAFORDEATH/