A globetrotting photo journalist from Chester plans to take his skills back to Brazil to capture a unique shot of one of the world’s most famous landmarks.

Lee Thompson, formerly of The Chester Chronicle, has a penchant for pictures that shock and amaze and uses the latest technology to achieve his goals.

“I’m interested in doing anything that people aren’t doing,” he told The Chronicle. “And I love to keep people guessing how I did it.”

In 2014 Lee, who now runs travel company The Flash Pack, took a photograph of himself at the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue, in Rio de Janeiro.

The Brazilian tourist board granted him permission to scale the nearly 100ft monument when he was in the country photographing preparations for the World Cup.

The incredible snap went viral and he racked up a massive 100 million views on social media.

Now the former Christleton High School pupil, 34, plans to return to Brazil to take a ‘surroundie’ – a photo taken with a 360 degree camera.

He has permission again from the Brazilian tourist board to take the snap but must wait until they carry out construction work.

“Photography is evolving so quickly and unless you keep up with the latest trends and technological advancements you get left behind,” he said.

“Being able to see the whole 360 image is as good as it gets.

“By using a selfie stick above my head I’m able to hold the Samsung Gear 360 camera as high as possible and take pictures on an app which leaves people guessing how you took it.”

Lee from Vicars Cross spent the past 15 years covering breaking stories around the world including the tsunami in Japan, Egyptian revolution, and Libyan conflict.

His assignments for national and international newspapers and magazines allowed him to experience a side to countries that tourists never get to see.

This led him to set up travel firm The Flash Pack with his wife Radha Vyas in 2013 to take young professionals on group adventure holidays around the globe.

He lives in Brixton, London, and still follows his football favourites Chester FC wherever he is around the world.

For more on The Flash Pack visit www.flashpack.com