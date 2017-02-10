Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A father and daughter who performed separately on ITV’s The Voice are appearing together at Chester’s Italian restaurant Convivio this weekend during an invitation-only event.

Geno and Hayley Eccles, from The Ribble Valley, Lancashire, are still buzzing from their time on the hit show.

And they will entertain diners at the Grosvenor Street venue in Chester this Saturday (February 11) with a mixture of duets and solo peformances.

Unfortunately none of the judges turned their chairs for Geno who was knocked out. But Hayley caught the ear of judge will.i.am, best known as the founding member of hip hop group The Black Eyed Peas, who pressed the big red button to swivel his chair and claim her for his team.

Viewers will have to tune in to see how she gets on in the forthcoming battle rounds, with a record contract at stake for the eventual winner.

Hayley, 22, explained that her dad is not only ‘a big character and a genuine guy’ but ‘good friends’ with Convivio owners Thanasis Spinoulas and Giovanni Caggianelli and they have performed there in the past.

“We used to gig there all the time,” said Hayley. “It was only fair that we went back.”

Hayley said the phone had been ringing off the hook since her appearance and she would love to build a singing career.

“Since I was little I have enjoyed jazz, soul and country and I’ve been trying to find out what suits me best. Now I have combined them all into one, which I think is my style.”

Talking about her experience on The Voice when she sang her rendition of Paloma Faith’s ‘Upside Down’ and dad performed ‘You Are So Beautiful’, she explained: “Dad didn’t get through but I managed to get a turn off will.i.am so I’m still in it.

“I’ve been so busy, it’s been a bit of a whirlwind since I was on TV, which is great. I have had a lot of people calling me for gigs.”

Hayley has four sisters who are all ‘brilliant singers’ but more interested in getting married and having babies. Her boyfriend will belt out a tune after a few drinks and her mum Caroline likes to try.

“I’m so excited about it all,” added Hayley, who is still putting in the odd shift at her local pub, the Black Bull, when she gets chance.

Sign up to the guest list for this Saturday’s event by emailing: info@conviviochester.co.uk