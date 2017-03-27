Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner from Chester has been named as one of the victims of a double-fatal crash on the A525 near Whitchurch.

Roy Ernest Bundy, 79, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene of the collision in Broughall on Tuesday (March 21).

The incident involved pedestrian Mr Bundy and a motorcycle being driven by 67-year-old Walter Stanley Dobrowolski, from Telford, who also died.

An inquest into their deaths will be opened by the coroner on Tuesday (March 28).

West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101 quoting incident number 449S of 21 March.

