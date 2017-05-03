Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 69-year-old Chester man who sexually abused a teenager after contacting him on Facebook has been jailed for five years.

Douglas Roscoe of Leyfield Court, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging a child in sexual activity and Chester Crown Court heard details of how he had lured his victim.

In November last year, Roscoe had sent the boy, who was just 14 at the time, a Facebook friend request purporting to be a 16-year-old boy.

After a week of talking to the victim, Roscoe asked to meet him in Lache on a Sunday morning. During this time Roscoe took the young boy to his flat and subjected him to two counts of sexual activity.Weeks later the victim disclosed what had happened to him and police arrested him the following day.Detective Constable, Peta Ticer, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: "First, I want to recognise the courage and bravery of the victim who came forward despite such a terrifying ordeal.

"He has not only helped put this despicable man behind bars but has prevented him from abusing other children. He (Roscoe) has no understanding or remorse for the long term mental and physical harm he has put on this child for his own gratification.



"I only hope his sentence and the knowledge that he is no longer a danger to society goes some way in helping the victim through his recovery."