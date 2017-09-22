Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Owners of Chester restaurant Opera Grill have thanked fire crews for their professionalism in tackling a small blaze within the kitchen last night (September 21).

Customers and staff were safely evacuated from the Pepper Street venue after a fire broke out connected to the wood burning ovens.

Opera Grill was packed with guests being entertained by performers from legendary London music club Ronnie Scott’s when the upmarket venue had to be cleared just before 8pm.

A spokesperson for Individual Restaurants said in a statement: “Opera Grill experienced a minor fire incident in its kitchen at approximately 8pm on 21st September, 2017. The restaurant team safely evacuated the building of all guests and staff.

“Guests were invited to Opera Grill’s sister restaurant, Piccolino, across the road, to continue their evening. All guests are also being contacted and invited to return for a complimentary visit. The incident was isolated to a ducting flue in one of the kitchens.

“ Cheshire Fire and Rescue were extremely professional and helpful and carried out all necessary procedures to ensure that the site was safe and secure. Opera Grill, and Individual Restaurants, would like to thank Cheshire Fire and Rescue for all their assistance.”

The spokesperson confirmed the restaurant was open from noon today (Friday) as normal.