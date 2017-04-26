Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Old Dee Bridge in Chester is currently restricted to one way while sewer repairs are carried out.

The work at the bridge which links Chester city centre with Handbridge began on Tuesday (April 25) and is expected to take five days to complete.

A traffic order issued by Kieran Collins from Cheshire West and Chester Council’s highways office said: “The effect of (the order) will be to prohibit traffic to enable repairs to sewer line works to be carried out by Welsh Water.”

The order has resulted in a temporary one way restriction for Lower Bridge Street access to the city centre from Handbridge.

Parking bays have also been suspended between Duke’s Drive and the Old Dee Bridge while Castle Drive has been closed at the junction with Lower Bridge Street.