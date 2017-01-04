Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teacher at a nursery school in Chester is holding a fundraising ball for two charities that supported her when she was diagnosed with skin cancer.

The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre and Teenage Cancer Trust will both benefit from proceeds of the event planned for January 14.

Doctors discovered that Lauren McFerran, 22, had malignant melanoma following complications when she went to get her ears pierced two years ago.

Her life-saving treatment included an operation to remove her ear and carry out skin grafts at Whiston Hospital in Prescot.

Specialist staff at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust arranged her radiotherapy treatment around her university studies allowing her to qualify as a teacher last year.

Lauren said: “I received the most incredible support from The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, which has proven invaluable.”

Now Lauren, from New Brighton, is dedicating her spare time to raising cash for The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity to pay for a new multi-million pound hospital.

The facility, due to open in Liverpool city centre in 2019, will include a specialist unit for young people.

“Having cancer can be a very isolating experience for young people and having a facility especially for teenagers and young adults is essential for helping them cope with treatment,” she said.

Lauren has already collected more than £1,000 through donations and ticket sales for the upcoming event which will see the raffle and auction of more than 70 items.

Prizes include football boots worn by Everton captain Phil Jagielka, a Jurgen Klopp signed Liverpool cap, a 43 inch Phillips Android TV and vouchers from retailers like Amazon and Next.

Money will also go to Teenage Cancer Trust, the UK’s only charity dedicated solely to supporting young people with cancer, which helped her during her recovery.

“Seven young people a day are diagnosed with cancer in the UK and Teenage Cancer Trust aims to ensure every single one gets the support they need.

“However, for every young person they do help, there is another they cannot due to funding.

“I was lucky enough to receive support from both and want to raise as much as I can to give back.”

Tickets for the ball at The Poulton Victoria Sports and Social Club in Wallasey, Merseyside, on January 14 cost £5 each.

They are available at the TCT & CCC Charity Ball Facebook page.