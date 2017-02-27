Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Survey work is being arranged by Cheshire West and Chester Council as part of the build-up to the Northgate Development.

Cllr Brian Clarke, Cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, said: “The services survey work for gas, water and electricity will include footpaths and roads. All work that will affect roads and impact on traffic will be carried out at night with traffic management to minimise any disruption caused by these essential works.”

The dates and locations are:

Nicholas Street pavements, day works, Monday, February 27 to Friday, March 3

Traffic island pavements, day works, Friday, March 3, Monday, March 6 and Tuesday, March 7

Grosvenor Road and Castle Drive, day works, Tuesday, March 7 to Friday, March 10

Nicholas Street, South Bound carriageway, night works, Monday, March 13

Nicholas Street, North Bound carriageway, night works, Tuesday, March 14

Traffic Island and Grosvenor Road, night works, Wednesday, March 15

Nicholas Street section of carriageway from Hunter Street to the canal (south bound), night works, Thursday, March 16

Nicholas Street section of carriageway from Hunter Street to the canal (north bound), night works, Monday, March 20

Nicholas Street pavement works to cover the additional area between Hunter Street and the canal, day works, Wednesday, March 22 to Saturday, March 25

Grosvenor Road university car park, night work, Wednesday, March 29.