A new 24 hour no contract gym with ‘state-of-the-art’ equipment is opening at the Greyhound Retail Park in Chester later this year.

PureGym Chester boasts 220 pieces of work out equipment, dumbells up to 50kg, and an Olympic weight-lifting platform.

The gym’s website reads: “We’re not just the fastest growing gym chain in the UK, we’re also about to become Chester’s go-to gym for great value memberships.

“Whether you’re looking to drop a dress size, tone up, or get faster, fitter or stronger, the gym will contain all the kit you know and love plus fun new ways to workout.

“There’s even more good news - our great value memberships are all contract-free so you’re free to start and stop your fitness journey with us at any time.”

Members of the facility on Stendall Road will have access to 50 classes a week for all ages and abilities included in the monthly cost.

“Group exercise classes are a fantastic way to stay motivated as you’re surrounded by like-minded people pushing themselves to be their best.”

The gym features free wifi, changing rooms with showers and lockers, and is fully air conditioned.

Although the gym ‘might not officially open until later this year’ interested people can join up online now.

The cost is £10.99 a month for the first six months, then £18.99, and includes a full induction.

PureGym Chester is based at the Deva Retail Centre between Magnet and Currys PC World and parking is free.