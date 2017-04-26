What to expect at Five Guys

A looming General Election is expected to turn Chester into a political battleground.

Labour hold a majority of just 93 votes making it a key Tory target for June 8.

Incumbent Chris Matheson MP faces a battle to hold onto his seat in the weeks to come.

If he fails to win, it will be the third time in a row the constituency has changed party hands.

Labour's Christine Russell held Chester in 2005, followed by Conservative Stephen Mosley in 2010 and Mr Matheson in 2015.

It can only be matched by four constituencies with a current majority of less than 1,000.

Wirral West, Wolverhampton South West and Brentford and Isleworth have all swapped between red and blue over the last three elections.

Eastbourne has also switched between the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats.

No political party has managed to hold any of these seats since boundary changes were made in 2007.

Chester went against the polls in 2015, but the picture from YouGov suggests Labour have less national support under Jeremy Corbyn than Ed Miliband.

Expect Theresa May and the Tories to target the city constituency to try to ensure it is a run which keeps going.

As of yet we do not know the full list of candidates who will be challenging Mr Matheson.

Lizzie Jewkes will be running for the Lib Dems and a stronger showing for them, as well any potential Green Party candidate, could be detrimental to Labour.

The deadline for candidate nominations is May 11.

Historically the city had been a Conservative stronghold having been blue from 1918 onwards.

This was only broken by Ms Russell in 1997 when she took the seat from the now University of Chester chancellor Gyles Brandreth.

But her majority steadily shrank before Labour's run was ended by Mr Mosley in 2010.

Of course he only survived one electoral cycle before being voted out, bringing us back to the present.

The small majority Mr Matheson holds makes Chester more susceptible to a third swap in a row than those four other constituencies already mentioned.

Figures from UK Polling Report show the demographics of the constituency in 2015 also make for interesting reading.

City of Chester constituency 2015 employment demographics UK Polling Report

City of Chester constituency 2015 age demographics UK Polling Report

Chester has a large student population, but the election comes at a time when many could be revising hard for exams, or have already finished for the summer.

According to the latest YouGov poll, 18-24-year-old vote could be key for Labour (Lab 50%, Con 22%) while over 65s are much more likely to support the Conservatives (Con 65%, Lab 14%).

Turnout within these demographics, and overall, will be very important.

The second General Election in two years, with a referendum in between, could lend itself to voter fatigue.

The 2015 turnout of 70.8% was the highest it had been in Chester since 1997.

There is a lot more campaigning to be done before we find out how motivated voters are on June 8.

