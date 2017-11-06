Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new salon where men can escape the stresses of everyday life and get pampered has opened its doors in Chester city centre.

Stylist Lieanne Buckley, who has represented England on Europe’s biggest barber stage, is behind the new gents' haven on Watergate Street Row, and as a specialist in Afro hair, she says her salon cuts and styles this type of hair better than anywhere in the city.

However, men of all hair types are catered for and the concept behind Lieanne Gents Stylist is creating somewhere the everyday gent can get the special treatment that a woman gets from a hair salon, and this includes a full pamper experience.

Lieanne told The Chronicle: “The shop is multi cultural, although Afro hair is not the main focus, it can be cut and styled here better than anywhere else in Chester. I feel my salon is a little more exclusive as it’s up and out the way and in a building that holds lots of character, with a fireplace fixture and old wooden beams and flooring.

“I want the everyday gent to be able to get the treatment women get when they go to get their hair done; I don’t want to be doing £7 haircuts for 10 minutes, I want them to have the full experience from start to finish and this might include services like a face mask, facial massage, eyebrow shaping and facial waxing,” she added.

Haircuts at Lieanne’s are reasonably priced and these include precision cuts carried out over a period of around 30 minutes, as well as cut throat beard trims and shape ups for men with beards.

Lieanne has several years' experience in cutting men’s hair all over the country and she already has 17,000 followers on Instagram.

“This is just the start of things to come and I’m excited to get my very own business up and running,” she said. “Where else but Chester?”