A Christmas fundraising event for the 2018 production of the Chester Mystery Plays has been held in Farndon.

The festive affair was held at Crewe Hill, the home of Michael and Inger Trevor-Barnston.

The next production of the quinquennial production, based on medieval mystery plays written by monks of the Abbey of St Werburgh, will be performed at their spiritual home of Chester Cathedral from June 27 - July 14 2018 and tickets are already on sale.

Chairman of the Chester Mystery Plays Jo Sykes said: “This magical event always gets Christmas off to a great start for us all. It was terrific to see so many people coming out to support Chester’s world renowned theatre production.”

A production of the Chester City Passion, a joint venture between Chester Mystery Plays,Theatre in the Quarter and Churches Together, will take place in the city on Good Friday 2017.