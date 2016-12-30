Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Music Society has its first baritone recital for many years on Wednesday, January 11 at 7.30pm in St Mary’s Creative Space.

Born in Liverpool, Daniel Shelvey has sung as a soloist in many of the UK’s leading concert venues including the Royal Festival Hall, Colston Hall and the Bridgewater Hall.

Recent solo concert highlights include Beethoven’s Symphony No 9 with the Hallé and at the Royal Festival Hall for the BBC. He is supported by the Countess of Munster Musical Trust from whom the music society has engaged many outstanding young artists.

Daniel is accompanied at the piano by Dylan Perez, who has participated in The Song Continues at Carnegie Hall, New York and Opera Bastille, Paris and worked closely with Graham Johnson on two Song Guild recitals. He was subsequently awarded the Paul Hamburger Prize for accompaniment.

The concert features two complete song cycles - Schumann’s best loved Dichterliebe and the Songs of Travel by Vaughan Williams plus shorter works by Samuel Barber and Schubert. Dylan will also play Schubert’s Piano impromptus D899.

Tickets are £15 and available from Ticketsource 0333 666 3366, the Visitor Information Centre, Town Hall Square, Chester or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/chestermusicsociety.