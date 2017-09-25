Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester residents Lindsay Hall and Kerry Johnson have joined a team of their colleagues from global biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb to participate in Country 2 Country 4 Cancer, an epic annual cycling event.

The team of 10 novice bikers from the UK set off from Tours, France on Friday (September 22), cycling over three days to cross the finishing line in Uxbridge on Monday (September 25).

Funds raised by the UK team will be donated to Cancer52, a charity which is dedicated to promoting improved diagnosis, treatment and support for those affected by rare and less common cancers in the UK.

Kerry has worked at Bristol-Myers Squibb for more than 20 years and is very passionate about what they do for patients, especially as cancer has affected several of her family and friends.

She is also a keen cyclist and enthusiastic about fitness, so when the opportunity arose to take part in C2C4C, Kerry jumped at the chance. Whilst there were 20 applicants from BMS’s Chester office, only two were chosen to take part in the cycling event – Kerry and her friend Lindsay Hall.

Kerry’s family have been very supportive and are behind her the whole way.

The second day of the ride’s UK leg actually coincides with her daughter’s 10th birthday and although Kerry feels guilty that she will be missing this important double-figure milestone, she knows her daughter is backing her 100%.

Lindsay, 39, has spent the last two years working at Bristol-Myers Squibb. After seeing the C2C4C event take place last year, and feeling passionate about the work of Cancer52, Lindsay couldn’t wait for the opportunity to apply for the ride this year.

Being one of many applicants from the Chester office of BMS, Lindsay was thrilled when she was informed that she had been chosen for the 2017 C2C4C event, and even more so when she found out her friend Kerry would be participating beside her.

Lindsay and the rest of the team have been through five months of training now and Lindsay’s nine-year-old daughter has even started to make comments about her mummy going out on the bike again!

Having only started participating in cycling events last year in the Manchester 100 this will be the longest cycling endeavour that Lindsay has undertaken but she is looking forward to the challenge and the difference that the fundraising will make to the charity.

Jane Lyons, chief executive of Cancer52, said: “We are overjoyed by the support for the cyclists taking part in this Country 2 Country 4 Cancer bike ride. We wish them good luck in their participation and thank them for promoting a greater awareness of the rare and less common cancers, which account for more than half of all cancer deaths in the UK.”