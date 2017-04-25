Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester MP Chris Matheson clashed with Prime Minister Theresa May when she questioned his support for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Matheson challenged the Prime Minister during PMQs over the impact of the proposed national funding formula on schools in his constituency.

But she hit back, teasing the Labour member for apparently saying Mr Corbyn would not feature on his election leaflets.

Speaking the day after the general election had been announced, Mr Matheson said in the Commons: “Schools in Cheshire West and Chester were already underfunded by about £400 per pupil on average before the new national fair funding formula came in, and now every school in Chester is cutting staff and raising class sizes.

“That is how the Government have protected the education budget, so will the Prime Minister explain to the house why the national funding fair formula provides neither fairness nor funding?”

Mrs May turned on the Chester MP, who has a majority of just 93 and has made no secret of the fact he is not a Corbyn fan.

Last year he resigned as parliamentary private secretary to the shadow justice team after apparently calling for Corbyn’s resignation at a meeting of Labour’s parliamentary party.

The Prime Minister said in response: ”As I have said in this chamber before, we need to look at the funding formula. We have published proposals for fair funding, we have consulted on those proposals, and in due course the Government will respond to those proposals.

“I was very interested to see the honourable gentleman being interviewed yesterday and being asked whether he would put a photograph of the leader of the opposition on his election literature. Sadly, he said that the only photographs he wanted on his election literature were his own; he was not prepared to support the leader of his own party.”