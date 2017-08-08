Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"When we shop local, the money stays local."

That's the reasoning behind a new video that Chester MP Chris Matheson has made to encourage local people to use Chester Market.

The three minute clip, which has had more than 20,000 views, shows Mr Matheson exploring the amenities of the market, including 'a proper sweet shop', 'a big choice of clothes', and 'loads of fresh fruit and veg'.

The MP is even seen getting a manicure at the market's nail bar as well as sampling cheese and enjoying a 'nice cup of tea'.

He says in the clip: "These are tough times for Chester Market but these are real businesses run by real people who know the products they serve. They sell great quality produce at great value."

Mr Matheson, who is seen buying meat from a market butcher, added: "Times are tough for local businesses, not least the traders at Chester Market. They're a smashing bunch of people and they've always looked after me.

"Plus when we shop local, the money stays local and that's good for everyone. There's something we can all do to help support the market. The next time you're thinking of doing your shopping, give Chester Market a go. You might well be surprised."