Chester MP Chris Matheson is calling on Cheshire Police to provide a wider range of services to the public from its city centre base in the town hall.

The MP met with Labour colleague David Keane, Cheshire's police and crime commissioner (PCC), who has agreed to consider turning back the clock so the facility can revert to being a more fully operational police station.

Mr Matheson said: “Time and again residents tell me that they want to see more police on our streets and I know that this is something that Cheshire’s PCC David Keane wants too.

"Government cuts have decimated local police forces and austerity is putting increasing pressure on all corners of society, but despite these challenges I have been in ongoing discussions with David about a project that could see a small police station back in Chester city centre once again.”

Latest crime statistics for Chester City on the UK Crime Stats website show an upward trend between September 2016 and August 2017.

And although there is a police unit within the basement of Chester Town Hall , Mr Matheson would like a greater range of services available, including the ability for members of the public to walk in and report problems or speak with officers directly.

Welcoming the positive response from Mr Keane, he concluded: “In the face of all these cuts, this proves that we can all still work together to improve local services for residents and I will continue to work with David as these exciting plans continue to progress.”

Cheshire PCC David Keane said: “When you spot a problem, you have to deal with it. At the moment, we are balancing increasing crime with less money to tackle it. However, I am working with Chris on this initiative which could mean everyone gets want they want.

“Currently officers have to clock on and off for their shifts at the main Blacon police station in Chester, but if PCSOs could clock on at locations like Chester city centre or in the communities where they work, then Cheshire Police could save thousands of hours a year in travel time and that means more time on the beat. It’s just common sense.”

Cheshire West and Chester councillor leader Samantha Dixon , who represents Chester City ward, said: “With increasing footfall and an even better range of activity and attractions in Chester over recent years, we must do everything we can to ensure residents and visitors are safe. I would strongly welcome this move as part of a drive to enhance policing in all our communities.”