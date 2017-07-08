Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The MP for the City of Chester has castigated the Government for not investing in tackling problems on the M56 as he called for a debate.

Chris Matheson told the House Of Commons that the M56 is the main ‘economic artery’ for west Cheshire and large parts of north Wales.

He said it ‘continues to jam up regularly’ causing tailbacks on the wider network.

Mr Matheson said the Government’s road strategy had ‘failed to find any investment for the M56 in the last 10 years’.

Andrea Leadsom MP, Leader Of The House Of Commons, said: “The hon. Gentleman will be aware that this Government have significantly invested in roads and continue to do so.

“If he has a specific issue about the M56, I encourage him to apply for an adjournment debate, but this Government are fully committed to improving our infrastructure to get the economy going, and to give the boost of even more jobs for people in this country.”