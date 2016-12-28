Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester MP Chris Matheson got a mention in The Times newspaper’s diary column after revealing he was minded to call foreign secretary Boris Johnson a ‘snollygoster’.

Mr Matheson was speaking in the Christmas adjournment debate in the House of Commons when he uttered the unusual word, which he claimed was in usage in his home county of Cheshire.

‘Snollygoster’ is an obsolete, slang term, which apparently means: “One, especially a politician, who is guided by personal advantage rather than by consistent, respectable principles.”

Mr Matheson, who fought hard for Britain to remain in the EU, was referring to Mr Johnson’s involvement in the triumphant Vote Leave campaign.

He said: “The Euro-referendum and, it would seem, events elsewhere, have brought into focus another new aspect of the state of politics, exemplified by the word of the year: post-truth. In the UK, there was no better example of that than the red Vote Leave bus, with its siren promise of an extra £350 million a week for the NHS—a promise it took Nigel Farage barely 12 hours to admit was false, on breakfast TV.

“Members of the house who associated themselves with that promise have never apologised or faced the appropriate obloquy for their association with it. I have to say, Mr Deputy Speaker, that I sought guidance from Mr Speaker and the clerks as to how I might criticise members such as the foreign secretary for their association with the bus and the claim.

“I learned that the rules of the house preclude me from calling members such as the foreign secretary deliberately mendacious. Were I allowed to do so, I would, indeed, suggest that these members were deliberately and wilfully mendacious in the pursuit of short-term political gain—a practice that is known in Cheshire as being a snollygoster. Of course, the rules do preclude me from that, so I will not be making any such allegation.”

Mr Matheson was nevertheless ticked off by Mr Deputy Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, for ‘mentioning members’ to which the Chester MP apologised and said he would amend his comments ‘suitably as a result’.

Times diary editor Patrick Kidd wrote: “Boris Johnson is fond of making up words to suit his own purposes so it is only fair that the foreign secretary got a taste of his own medicine in the final Commons debate of 2016.

“Chris Matheson (Labour, City of Chester) said he was minded to call Johnson a ‘snollygoster', an archaic slang word for a politician who lies for personal advantage.

“Matheson then added that Commons rules banned him from saying that and so he wouldn’t, thus neatly making his point without upsetting Mr Speaker.”