Chester MP Chris Matheson has been quick to respond to the government’s plans to exit the European Union by organising an event for local businesses in partnership with the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Mr Matheson said: “Brexit will have a big impact on businesses large and small in Chester. Access to skilled labour, possible tariffs on imports and exports, and regulatory reform are just a few of the areas where we could see huge changes. Local businesses will need to be adaptable and prepared and I want to hear from as many people as possible about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

The event, entitled The Implications of Brexit for Business in Chester, will be held on Friday, February 3 from 11.45am–12.45pm.

The guest speaker will be shadow secretary of state for exiting the European Union Sir Keir Starmer QC MP.

General manager of the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Chester, Donn Timmons, said: “This is a great opportunity to bring the local business community together in our extensive conference facilities and discuss the possible impacts of Brexit for local business. I hope that this event will mean Chester’s voice can be put forward by Sir Keir Starmer in his future negotiations and we are delighted to play our part in facilitating this exchange.”

Chris Matheson campaigned for remain in last year’s referendum because of deep concern about the impact Brexit will have on jobs and financial growth in the UK.

He said: “We lost the referendum and I have to respect that result. However, I am absolutely determined to support businesses in Chester in the new post-referendum environment so they can work to find new opportunities or mitigate possible problems. That’s what this event is about.”

Sir Keir Starmer is making Labour’s case for a fair and appropriate deal in the Brexit negotiations.

He has insisted he will hold Theresa May to account over her plans for taking Britain out of the European Union.

Mr Matheson said: “I am certain his insight will be of interest to all and I hope that you will be able to join us for what promises to be a valuable discussion.”

Places at the event are limited and anyone wishing to attend should RSVP to chris@chrismatheson.co.uk by Wednesday, February 1.

Due to the anticipated popularity of the event, there will be a limit of one representative per organisation, and places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.