There will be disruption to city centre traffic as roadworks take place associated with the new Chester Bus Interchange.

Changes are necessary to allow buses easy access to the facility at Gorse Stacks instead of going down Northgate Street to the old Princess Street bus exchange.

Some buses will still enter Upper Northgate Street via Canal Street and the road layout is being altered to enable them to turn right into Delamere Street to get to the new interchange without having to go round the roundabout.

This will also mean the direction of the current bus lane will be reversed.

Cyclists, taxis and other authorised vehicles will be able to use the bus lane. And for cyclists, there will also be a new segregated cycleway going in the opposite direction towards the city on the same side as George Street.

Roadworks are already taking place but during the final phase road closures will be necessary:

■ On Sunday, September 17, Delamere Street will be closed from 4pm for around three to four hours.

■ Between Monday, September 18, to Saturday, September 23, approaches to the junction of George Street, Canal Street and Upper Northgate Street will be closed

■ On Sunday, September 24, the main Upper Northgate Street junction will reopen but Delamere Street will close from 4pm until 6am on Monday, September 25

Traffic calming measures are being installed including a raised junction table plus new pedestrian crossings, pavements and lighting columns.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “The works are currently on schedule to finish at the end of the month. It is hoped that all roads will reopen on Monday 25 September and minor works will be carried out to complete the scheme.”

Arrangements have been made for deliveries to businesses between 7am and 10am, Monday to Friday. Access will be via Princess Street/Hunter Street, up Northgate Street heading in the direction of the City Walls (opposite to normal traffic flow) and exit via Upper Northgate Street to the Fountains Roundabout. Any access outside these hours will not be available.

Full details of the scheme, road closures and diversions are on the council website .