Cestrians were full of pride after Chester picked up some glowing national recognition.

The Sunday Times named the city in its top 20 best places to live in Britain.

Chester was praised as a place which ‘continues to thrive 2,000 on’ from its Roman origins.

You have been giving us your views and reaction to the story.

A number of the comments were unsurprised by the ranking.

Andy Moulton said: “Chester is the best place in the UK end of.”

Paulina Ciesielska commented: “I love Chester! Most beautiful city I have ever visited! I also feel safe in here like on some country side.”

Wayne O’Connor said: “Best town/City in this part of the Country by a mile.”

Chester was part of a special group of ‘old favourites’ created by the Sunday Times because they keep cropping up at the top of the poll.

There were comments from people praising the city but who also saw room for improvement.

Jane Spinks said: “I love living in Chester and it’s home to me.

“Yet we can’t afford to sit back on our laurels we did lose out on the city of culture to Hull! There’s plenty of work still to be done!”

Chester was said to be ‘a real Roman conqueror’ and placed alongside the likes of Bath, Oxford and York.

Marilyn Castleton described it as a ‘privilege’ to live inside the city walls.

Alison Callaghan said: “Feel very lucky to live in Chester.”

Phil Waring added: “Great people make a historic city stay alive!”

The newspaper’s annual rankings are based on statistics for schools and crime but also recognise places ‘which have something special about them’.

There were also some admiring comments from those further afield.

Carol-anne Bush said: “I was born in Chester I visit whenever I can I think I want to come back to the place of my birth.”

Karen Brand posted: “Totally agree my dream is to live in Chester one day.”

