Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fighting talk has been uttered by our Kiwi cousins after a data analyst posed the question as to whether St Mary’s Hill in Chester was steeper than Baldwin Street in New Zealand.

The latter street, in the NZ South Island city of Dunedin, is listed by the Guinness Book of Records as the steepest street in the world.

But data analyst John Murray wondered whether St Mary’s Hill could be a contender after reading a BBC Online article about Baldwin Street entitled ‘Life on the world’s steepest street’.

John, who lives in Queen’s Park, first estimated the steepness of St Mary’s Hill using existing survey data then carried out his own measurements on the hill witnessed by The Chronicle. His preliminary conclusions indicated the St Mary’s Hill gradient at 36% compared with Baldwin Street’s 35% – meaning Chester just edged it.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

The story got the picked up by the Otago Daily Times who hit back at John’s claims in a front page article headlined 'That's a bit steep! Baldwin St has rival' and John was branded ‘a cheeky chap’.

It stated: “Armed with a tape measure and spirit level, Mr Murray has been filmed this week making some distinctly unscientific-looking conclusions on St Mary’s Hill in Chester.

“Standing on the cobbled street in the northwest of England, the man, decked out in traditional flat cap, tells the camera the road has a 36% gradient at its steepest.”

The story concluded: “If Mr Murray and Chester want to be taken seriously they will have to submit a formal application to the arbitrator and attach all relevant evidential documents to prove their claim.

“If a record bid is successful, the holder is sent a'‘'complimentary certificate', according to the website.

“Don’t go clearing space on the mantelpiece any time soon, Mr Murray.”

Author Rob Kidd told The Chronicle: “People here are very proud of Baldwin St. I’m sure news of this Chester challenger will be concerning for our fine citizens.”

A tweet from the Otago Daily Times who have come out fighting:

But Laura Carswell, on behalf of the Guinness Book of Records, has since dashed Chester’s hopes of prising the title from Dunedin’s grasp after revealing St Mary’s is ineligible because it is no longer open to vehicles.

She said: “To be eligible for this record the guidelines state that the road must be open to the public through pedestrians and motorised traffic.”

John Murray responded: “That’s a shame. St Mary’s Hill was accessible to motor traffic until about the 1970s when the bollards were installed on safety grounds and to protect the ancient cobbles from excessive wear.”

In fact, Chronicle reader Rick Jorgensen relayed the following anecdote on our Facebook page: “Sped down that street in a Hillman Imp driven by Adrian Prescott (half brother of the famous Prescott) in 1976."

Amanda Knowles added: “Remember going up with hill with cardboard under the tyres; then my little old Renault just went straight up.”