A quiz night was held recently at Cheshire County Sports Club in Plas Newton Lane, Chester in aid of Chronicle backed children's charity Miles of Smiles.

The event which had a capacity turnout was once again sponsored by the Chester Branch of Unite The Union with £500 being donated, and was run in conjunction with Chester Lions.

With entry fees and stand up bingo proceeds on the night of £630, the grand total raised was £1,130.

Miles of Smiles would like to thank Chester Lions, Maurice Dutton, the quizmaster, for giving up his time and Cheshire County Sports Club for free use of the venue. They would also like to thank Duttons, The Coach House, The Slowboat, Chester and The Faulkner in Hoole for donating prizes.

Gary Horton, trustee of Miles of Smiles said: “This was our 4th consecutive highly successful quiz, and it was a great night enjoyed by everyone, with a wonderful amount of money raised towards our next trip to Disneyland, and thanks once again to the Chester Branch of Unite the Union for their ongoing support’’.

The next quiz is planned for Sunday, July 30th at the same venue, starting at 8pm, when the annual Miles of Smiles charity shield will be defended.