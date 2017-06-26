The video will start in 8 Cancel

The country’s oldest and most colourful street parade was back in Chester at the weekend.

Chester’s famous and medieval Midsummer Watch Parade – featuring the popular family of giants – began at Town Hall Square and wound its way through the city centre streets on Saturday and Sunday.

The Summer Watch, dating from 1498, was originally performed by the City Guilds at Midsummer.

It was disbanded in the 1670s before being revived in 1989.

Schools across the borough created new characters for the parade in workshops run by Chester artist Russell Kirk.

Boughton Heath Primary School were Green Men; Dee Point Primary School carried Suns.

Belgrave Primary School and Kelsall Primary School created a shoal of fish. Mill View Primary School bec\me Pirates, Cherry Grove Primary School were Angels and Chester Blue Coat Primary School were Unicorns. UCF School joined the parade as Elephants whilst Hoole Primary School joined St Werburgh as Geese.

Newton Primary School were a flock of Ravens and Upton Westlea Primary School were Fiery Monsters.

The parade was led by the Summer Watch drummer and the City Guilds followed by a pirate ship, an elephant and castle, ridden by a cupid shooting arrows, dragons, angels, the Chester Ravens, unicorn, stag, hobby horses, St Werburgh, Green Men, Balaam’s Ass, Cernunnus the Celtic Lord of the Forest, Devil Band and dancers.

The Midsummer Watch ‘Family of Giants’ the father, mother and two daughters are towering four-metre figures.