The Countess Charity is delighted to announce that the Ultra Sound Breast Scanner Appeal has been selected as the Charity of the Year partner for 2017/18 by Foregate Street branch of Marks & Spencer.

The Countess Charity was one of a number of local and national charities to have been nominated by staff at the store, who then had the chance to vote for the charity they would like to support and fundraise for during for the 2017/18 period.

Store manager Laura Hockenhull is excited about the new partnership. She said: “We are really excited to be able to support a charity which touches all of our hearts.”

David Hastie, who was part of the team who assisted in the regeneration of one of the gardens at The Countess of Chester Hospital back in June, has said that the store is looking forward to another year of fundraising.

It has set a target of £10,000 and has already begun fundraising with collection tins behind the scenes, and staff are currently pulling together a list of events and activities to see the year through.

These include bag packs in the food hall, joining in the hospital’s Walk 4 Wards initiative, a zip wire event in October and the annual Chester Santa Dash in December.

Corporate and events fundraising manager at The Countess Charity Hanna Clarke said: “I am extremely excited to be working with the Marks & Spencer Chester store. Having met with the team on several occasions already I can tell that this is going to be a fun filled partnership raising lots of funds towards a worthwhile cause that will benefit lots of individuals and families across Chester.”

If your company would like to work with The Countess Charity on a charity of the year partnership basis, contact corporate and events fundraising manager Hanna Clarke on 01244 366 397 or email hannaclarke@nhs.net.