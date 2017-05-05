Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A double celebration was held by a Chester charity to mark the Queen’s birthday and National Tea Day!

The Guide Dogs Chester fundraising group, in partnership with the Little Pink Tea Room in Chester Market, held a Great Guide Dogs Tea Party to commemorate both occasions.

The tea party saw the whole Chester Market community come together to bake cakes and donate prizes for a charity raffle, as well as having a fundraising collection in The Forum raising a total of £642.35.

Lots of guide dogs came along to join in the fun with guide dog Jazzy even getting her very own doggy birthday cake to celebrate her fourth birthday.

Community fundraiser Dawn Gerrard said: “I’d like to thank everyone involved in the Little Pink Tea Room, Chester Market and the Chester community for supporting this really fun event and helping raise money to support our life-changing services.

“Every hour, another person in the UK goes blind. When someone loses their sight guide dogs is here to make sure they don’t lose their freedom as well. Every penny will help another person who is blind or partially sighted get out and about and do the things many of us take for granted.”

Contact the Merseyside and Cheshire team to find out how to get involved with the Guide Dogs charity on 0118 983 8749 or email liverpool@guidedogs.org.uk.