The 2017 MBNA Chester Marathon is set to get under way this Sunday (October 8) – which means access to the city centre will be restricted.

The marathon will start and finish at Chester Racecourse, with the official race beginning at 9am.

Runners will head through the city centre, across the Old Dee Bridge, then through Pulford and the villages of Lavister, Rossett and Holt.

From there they will cross the ancient Roman bridge at Farndon and travel through Churton, Aldford and Huntington before re-entering the city centre back to the racecourse.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has released information about which roads will be affected at which times.

The following roads will be closed from 8.30am for an anticipated duration of two and a half hours:

Sealand Road/New Crane Street – Stadium Way to Nuns Road/City Walls Road

South View Road – whole length (New Crane Street to Raymond Street)

Raymond Street – Chichester Street to South View Road

Garden Lane - Raymond Street to Canal Street

Canal Street – whole length (Raymond Street to Upper Northgate Street)

Northgate Street – whole length (Upper Northgate Street to Eastgate Street)

Upper Northgate Street – The Northgate to George Street

Water Tower Street – Canning Street to Northgate Street

Hunter Street – Northgate Street to Hunters Walk

St Werburgh Street – whole length (Northgate Street to Eastgate Street)

Eastgate Street – whole length (Foregate Street to Northgate Street)

St John Street – whole length (Foregate Street to Little St John Street)

Foregate Street – Eastgate Street to St John Street

Vicars Lane – whole length (Little St John Street to Union Street)

Little St John Street – whole length (Vicars Lane to Pepper Street)

Pepper Street – whole length (Little St John Street to Bridge Street)

Lower Bridge Street – whole length (Pepper Street to Old Dee Bridge)

Grosvenor Street – Cuppin Street to Pepper Street

White Friars – Bridge Street to the access to Bank House

(Image: Dale Miles)

The following roads will be closed at 8.45am for an anticipated duration of one and a quarter hours:

Frodsham Street – Victoria Place to Foregate Street

Foregate Street – St John Street to Love Street

Love Street – whole length (Foregate Street to A5268 Vicar’s Lane)

Forest Street – whole length (Bath Street to Love Street)

A5268 Union Street – whole length (Vicars Lane to Grosvenor Park Road)

A5268 Grosvenor Park Road – whole length (Union Street to A51 The Bars)

Entry is also prohibited into the following streets:

Lower Watergate Street at its junction with St Martins Way/Nicholas Street at 8am for an anticipated duration of two and a half hours

Love Street at its junction with Priory Place at 8.30am for an anticipated duration of two and a half hours.

(Image: John Hollis)

The following roads will be closed at 8am for an anticipated duration of two and a half hours:

Nuns Road – Black Friars to Lower Watergate Street

City Walls Road – Stanley Place to Lower Watergate Street

Prohibit vehicular traffic from turning right from Foregate Street into Love Street at 8.30am for an anticipated duration of two and a half hours

Close the slip road from A51 Boughton to A5268 Grosvenor Park Road from 8.30am for an anticipated duration of two and a half hours

Castle Drive – the Little Roodee Car Park to Lower Bridge Street will be closed at 5.30am for approximately 14 hours.



The following will be closed at 8.30am for an anticipated duration of seven and a quarter hours:

Old Dee Bridge

Handbridge – Queens Park Road to Old Dee Bridge

Souters Lane – whole length (Little St John Street to The Groves)

The Groves – Souters Lane to Lower Bridge Street

(Image: Steve Gregory Chester Photographic Society)

The following will be closed at 8.30am for an anticipated duration of three and a half hours:

Handbridge – Queens Park Road to Overleigh Road

Queens Park Road – Queens Park View to Handbridge

Eaton Road – whole length (Handbridge to Hill Road)

Rake Lane/Hill Road – Paddock Road to B5445 Wrexham Road

B5445 Wrexham Road – A483 Wrexham Road to Straight Mile

B5445 Wrexham Road – Old Lane to County Boundary

Straight Mile – B5445 Wrexham Road to Old Lane

Old Lane – whole length (Straight Mile to B5445 Wrexham Road)

The following will be closed at 9am for an anticipated duration of five hours:

B5445 Chester Road – County Boundary to Darland Lane

Darland Lane – whole length (Chester Road to Gamford Lane)

Gamford Lane – whole length (Darland Lane to Rossett Road)

B5102 Rossett Road – whole length (Chapel Lane to Borras Road)

Borras Road – whole length (Rossett Road to Hosley Lane)

Buck Road – whole length (Borras Road to Commonwood Road)

Shepherd Road – whole length (Commonwood Road to A534 Wrexham Road)

Commonwood Road – whole length (Shepherds Road to Borras Road)

B5102 Borras Road – whole length (Rossett Road to Frog Lane)

B5102 Frog Lane – whole length (Borras Road to Cross Street)

Cross Street – whole length (Frog Lane to Ashley Court)

Green Street – whole length (Ashley Court to Bridge Street)

Bridge Street – Quakers Way to County Boundary

(Image: Dale Miles)

The following will be closed at 9.45am for an anticipated duration of five hours:

High Street, Farndon – Holt/Farndon Bridge to Church Street

Churton Road/Chester Road, Farndon/Churton – the Barnston Monument to B5130 Sibbersfield Lane

Stannage Lane, Churton – whole length

B5130 Chester Road – New Lane, Churton to School Lane, Aldford

School Lane/Mill Lane/Church Lane, Aldford – whole length

The following will be closed at 10am for an anticipated duration of two hours:

B5130 Chester Road – Chapel Lane, Aldford to Sandy Lane, Huntington

B5130 Chester Road – Sandy Lane, Huntington to Caldy Valley Road, Huntington to all traffic except for those requiring access and egress to/from land or premises along this length of road. Access/egress will only be permitted for traffic travelling in a north to south direction.

B5130 Chester Road – School Lane, Aldford to Chapel Lane, Aldford will be closed at 10.30am for approximately one and a half hours.

The following roads will be closed at 10.45am for an anticipated duration of five hours:

Dee Lane – whole length (A51 Boughton to Grosvenor Park Terrace)

Grosvenor Park Terrace – whole length (Dee Lane to The Groves)

The Groves – Grosvenor Park Terrace to Souters Lane

Lower Bridge Street – Castle Street to Old Dee Bridge

The following roads will be closed from 12 noon for an anticipated duration of four hours:

B5130 Chester Road – Chapel Lane, Aldford and Caldy Valley Road, Huntington to all traffic except those requiring access/egress to/from land or premises along this length of road. Access/egress will only be permitted for traffic travelling in a north to south direction.

Introduce a temporary one way restriction at 9.30am for an anticipated duration of 51/4 hours on Churton Road from the Barnston Monument, Farndon to its junction with High Street, Farndon. Traffic will only be permitted to travel in a north to south direction.

Introduce a temporary one way restriction at 10am for an anticipated duration of 53/4 hours on B5130 Sandy Lane/Dee Banks/Chester Road from its junction with A51 Boughton to its junction with Caldy Valley Road, Huntington. Traffic will only be permitted to travel in a north to south direction.

Prohibit entry into the B5130 Sandy Lane at its junction with the A51 Christleton Road at 10am for an anticipated duration of 53/4 hours.

Close the gap in the central reservation of A51 Boughton at its junction with Hoole Lane at 10am for an anticipated duration of 53/4 hours

Waiting is prohibited from the following roads from 6am for an anticipated duration of seven and a half hours:

St Werburgh Street (south side) - from a point 12 meters west of the centre line of Godstall Lane to a point 15 metres east of the centre line of Godstall Lane

Dee Lane (east side) /Grosvenor Park Terrace (south side) – whole length (Boughton to The Groves)

Waiting is prohibited from 6pm on Saturday October 7 for an anticipated duration of 21 hours on the following lengths of road:

Churton Road, Farndon (east side) – Brewery Lane to High Street

The Groves (south side) - Souters Lane to Lower Bridge Street

B5130 Sandy Lane, Boughton (both sides) – The Mount to Dee Fords Avenue

B5130 Chester Road, Huntington (both sides) – Keristal Avenue to Sandy Lane

Church Lane, Aldford (both sides) B5130 Chester Road to Middle Lane

South View Road (north side) – 18 metres east of New Crane Street to 10 metres west of Charlotte Street

South View Road (north side) – 15 metres east of Charlotte Street to 12 metres west of Whipcord Lane

Grosvenor Park Road (both sides including residents parking bays) - A51 The Bars to Bath Street



Alternative routes for traffic

Traffic diverted from Sealand Road and New Crane Street should proceed via Deva Link, Parkgate Road and St Martins Way

Traffic diverted from Grosvenor Park Road, Union Street, Vicars Lane and Little St John Street should proceed via Nicholas Street, St Martins Way and St Oswalds Way

Traffic diverted from B5445 Wrexham Road should proceed via A483 Wrexham Road, B5102 Llay Road and B5445 Chester Road