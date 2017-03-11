Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester man is hoping to raise more than £2,000 for a national blood cancer charity by taking part in the London Marathon.

Graham Tyson will be taking on the famous 26.2 mile course in aid of Leukaemia CARE, a charity which offers support to patients, carers and health care professionals.

The 55-year-old salesman has a personal connection to the charity as his wife Julie was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia in 2000. She continues to be well with the treatment she receives.

Graham has run the London Marathon five times before, previously for a range of other blood cancer charities. In total, he’s raised £26,000 for these charities, and he hopes to continue that trend by raising more for Leukaemia CARE.

He said, “My training is going well! I’m up to 15 miles at the minute.”

Clare Brooks, who works with the Marathon runners at Leukaemia CARE, said, “Our runners make all the difference to people who need that bit of extra support. I’ve followed all our runners, including Graham, from the point of sign up and I can’t wait for Graham to cross that finishing line.”

So far, Graham has raised almost £1000 and hopes to smash his target.

If you’d like to donate to Graham’s fundraising page, head here: https:// www.justgiving.com/fundraising/GRAHAM-TYSON1