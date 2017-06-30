Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester man is taking on a daunting but exciting charity challenge to cycle from Land’s End to John o’Groats in under two weeks.

Spinney Day Nursery worker Ken Wood, 59, of Tollemarche Terrace, is training hard for the 900 mile plus ride, which will raise vital funds for the leading UK meningitis charity Meningitis Now.

Ken has been inspired to test himself with the challenge after meeting a family at the nursery who had been through the trauma of the disease.

“Their daughter was just three weeks old when she contracted Strep B meningitis,” Ken said. “What should have been a time of joy and happiness turned into a period of heartbreak and worry due to the severity of her illness.”

Thankfully she pulled through and Meningitis Now was on hand to help the family move on after the devastation of fighting the disease.

But that’s not Ken’s only experience with meningitis. His stepson lost two of his friends to the disease too.

“I know from my own experience how traumatic this disease can be and the impact it can have, not just on the individual but on their family and friends too,” Ken added.

“Meningitis Now has been a fantastic help to those affected throughout their ordeals and I would like to raise as much money and awareness as possible to give something back.

“I won’t know until I get going if I’ve done enough training but I’m determined to complete this challenge.”

Ken is hoping to raise more than £3,000 when he sets out from Land’s End at the end of August. His route will take him through Liskeard, Tiverton, Chepstow, Shrewsbury, Preston, Carlisle, Kilmarnock and Thurso and as well as raising funds he’s hoping to raise disease awareness on his travels.

To support Ken’s efforts visit his page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Kenneth-Wood1

Steve Dayman, executive founder of Meningitis Now, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to Ken for taking on this cycling challenge.

“As a charity that receives no Government funding we rely entirely on the generosity, energy and initiative of our supporters to raise the vital funds we need to carry out our lifesaving and life-changing work.

“His efforts will make a real difference to those who are at risk from meningitis and those whose lives have already been changed forever because of it.”